/2019 Jeep Renegade – UK Pricing and Specs

It is kind of optimistic of Jeep to believe the Renegade can compete in the UK market with its unique look and characteristics. But hey, the car is a breath of fresh air in this segment, and if that’s what you want then the new 2019 Jeep Renegade is going to be fairly appealing, especially with a £19,200 starting price.

To be launched in September, the 2019 Jeep Renegade hits the UK with a range of engines and trims. The new model features revised styling inside and out and looks kind of more grown up, but we still maintain it is not something the acutely image-aware British buyers would find terribly interesting.

The range of three and four cylinder engine available for the 2019 Jeep Renegade include a 1.0-litre petrol with 120hp and 190 Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre petrol with 150hp or 180hp and 270 Nm of torque, plus 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel options with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction). Depending on the engine and trim level, you can end up with any of the six-speed manual, DDCT (Dual Dry Clutch Transmission) or nine-speed automatic transmissions. Alo depending on the model, you may get 16, 17, 18 or 19 inch wheels. And again, it is down to the trim whether or not you get Uconnect 5-inch or Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV, and two or four-wheel drive.

UK pricing (OTR) for the new 2019 Jeep Renegade:

SPORT 1.0 GSE T3 120hp MT FWD £19,200

LONGITUDE 1.0 GSE T3 120hp MT £21,700

LONGITUDE 1.3 GSE 150hp T4 DDCT £23,900

LONGITUDE 1.6 120hp E6d MT £23,200

LONGITUDE 1.6 120hp E6d DDCT £24,600

LIMITED 1.0 GSE T3 120hp MT £24,400

LIMITED 1.3 GSE 150hp T4 DDCT £26,600

LIMITED 1.6 120hp E6d MT FWD £25,900

LIMITED 1.6 120hp E6d DDCT £27,300

LIMITED 2.0 140hp E6d MT 4WD £28,200

LIMITED 2.0 140hp E6d ATX 4WD £29,900

TRAILHAWK 2.0 170hp E6d ATX 4WD LOW £30,805



