/Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to Debut at Overland Expo WEST

A while ago Nissan asked their social media fans to help them with the design of Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol. They responded, and now the vehicle is ready for its debut at this year’s Overland Expo WEST. This SUV is an off-roader’s wildest dream.

Based on an 8-passenger family SUV, the Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol features over-the-top offroad gears, literally. One of the main highlights of the vehicle is a roof-mounted camping tent from Cascadia Vehicle Tents with room for four people. It is complemented with a custom awning from Rhino Racks and an additional pop-up tent, sleeping bags and chairs from Alps Mountaineering.

Designed as an overland vehicle, Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol also boasts many comfort and convenience features. You get a Lowrance navigation system and Rugged Radios off-road radio system, a Rhino Racks aluminum back-bone pioneer tray, ARB pull-out drawer system, Pelican gear cases, Dometic refrigerator/freezer and Otterbox Venture coolers. Mechcnailly, there is heavy-duty coil-over suspension and extended A-arms,17-inch Icon Rebound wheels and Nitto Ridge Grapplers 35/12.25/17 tires, and Magnaflow cat-back exhaust system for the 5.6 liter V8 engine.

Additional offroad features of the Mountain Patrol include a 12,000-lb. Warn Platinum Series winch, rack-mounted MaxTrax vehicle recovery boards, Hi-lift vehicle jack and Rhino Rack shovels and auxiliary fuel storage by RotoPax. Finishing touches include a roof-mounted LED light bar, bumper-mounted fog lights and wheelwell lighting – all from Baja Designs.

