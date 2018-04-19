/Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol Under Build with Input from Social Media

Nissan have had good experiences with building one-off vehicles using their fans’ votes on the social media. It is a good way of engaging the public and boost their loyalty to the brand. The latest project in this vein is the Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol, a hard-core offroader being built for 2018 Overland Expo WEST debut.

Over the next three weeks fans can log on to Nissan’s social media channels, or use #MountainPatrol, to vote on various parts of this vehicle. Mind you, they are not giving you too much authority. You can only determine the specs of three things, including tire model, exterior design (vinyl wrap) and roof-mounted tent. The more serious stuff have already been decided by Nissan’s expert.

Said to be a dream overlanding SUV, Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol is based on a stock Armada which is known as Patrol in some markets. The vehicle boasts a 390 hp 5.6-liter Endurance V8, four-wheel-drive, and a 7-speed automatic transmission. An assortment of heavy-duty off-road gear and camping equipment make this Armada the ultimate adventure vehicle. It could inspire many copycats in the aftermarket scene.

“If you are building an overlanding rig, the Nissan Armada is a great place to start with its impressive off-road capabilities, great on-road comfort and its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies,” said Brandon White, director, Chief Marketing Manager, Nissan North America, Inc. “With help from Nissan Truck enthusiasts, the Armada Mountain Patrol will take that rugged foundation and transform into the ultimate overlanding vehicle – equipped with the latest in overlanding tech, camping comforts and tools needed to take on any adventure.”

