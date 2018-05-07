/Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S Gets Up to 712-hp

People have come to expect nothing but visual tweaks from German tuner Wheelsandmore. And if we’re honest, their name is not a lot of help, either. But their latest creation, the Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S proves these guys are also masters of engineering.

The tuners offer a power kit for the already gutsy saloon that comes in three different stages of tune to suit every need. You can have this for S and non-S model and enjoy the unlocked v-max that comes with it. Stage one and two up the output of the the 4.0 liter bi-turbo V8 to 650 hp and 920 nm and 680 hp and 960 nm respectively. But the Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S to have is the stage three tuning box which pushes the output to a full 712 hp with 965 Nm of torque.

With this kit, the Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S is a true wolf in sheep’s clothing, especially if the E63 in question is the wagon version. The tuner likes to leave the appearances understated, giving the car only a couple of light touches. The E63 receives in this treatment a height-adjustable sport suspension, and a set of fancy wheels. They recommend the F.I.W.E rims in sizes 10×21 inch with 265/30/21 tires for the front and 11.0×21 inch wide rims of the same type and with 295/25/21 tires for the rear. But if you wait a bit longer WaM is set to release new F.I.W.E with center lock feature. That’d be real cool on a station wagon!

