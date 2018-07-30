/Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Accessories for Summer

Just in time for the summer holidays in the UK, VW announced the launch of a range of useful accessories for their large Tiguan crossover. The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace accessories range covers a wide variety of outdoors activities relevant to this season, designed to make life easier and the vacation more enjoyable.

With an increased wheelbase and seven seats, the Allspace Tiguan is already a family-friendly car built for road trips and getaways. The accessories are built to allow customers to make the most of the SUV’s versatility. And they begin with the Roof Bars which connect standard-fit roof rails to create an adjustable platform that other Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace accessories will connect to.

The first item most people might consider is a roof box, because for long-distance traveling the large boot of the Allspace may not be enough. The box comes in various sizes from 300 to 500 liters if you for the adjustable one, or 360 or 360 liter fix units. Then there is the aerodynamically-designed bicycle holder featuring an anti-theft protection, lockable ski and snowboard holder, and the Compact III Bicycle Carrier for the more serious pedaling enthusiasts. These Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace accessories are complemented with a pair of cool and sturdy running boards that provide easy access to the roof.

As for the less holiday-focused and more day to day items in the list, we have the protective door sill trims with a black/silver finish, transparent rear bumper protector, and durable and non-slip rubber floor mats.

