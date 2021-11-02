/Review of the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon

The Power of an SUV Inside a Sedan

SUVs are a great way to get your family from here to there, but their size isn’t for every driver. Don’t you wish there was a new sedan for sale that fit your entire family, but also able to squeeze into tight parking spaces?

There’s great news! The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is here to revolutionize the sedan and get you on the road in style.

Feel the Power and Save Time With Incredible Horsepower and Torque

Get your friends and family to where they need to be quick, because this car comes with 300 horsepower in the engine. Horsepower is the power your engine produces, and is measured by the amount of energy it takes to move your car. For example, your garage door opener takes about a half horsepower, whereas a six-cylinder Midsize SUV needs about 280 horsepower to operate.

With a torque of 295 lbs, this means the 2022 Arteon packs all the power of an SUV, in the convenient size of a classic sedan. So, if you’re searching for “used car dealerships near me,” then put down your device and check out the Arteon!

The 2022 VW Arteon Is Packed With Space and Technology

If you’re looking for room in your car, and also want the best tech available, then the 2022 Arteon by Volkswagen is the sedan you’re looking for. You can fit up to five passengers and have 27 cubic feet of cargo space. That’s enough room to fit luggage, pets, sports equipment, and everything in between.

It doesn’t stop there, because the 2022 Arteon is also fully loaded with VW’s tech. Find a digital cockpit that’s easy-to-use and ultra luxurious. Features like a wireless charger, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment center, and two USB ports to connect whatever smart device you have with you. Plus, enjoy Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too. Upgrade trims, and listen to your favorite podcast with a powerful Harman/Kardon sound system.

Top-Rated Safety Is Always a Priority at Volkswagen

The safety features in the Arteon, and all new VWs, can’t be beat. Things like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear-view camera, and pre and post-collision warning can all be found in this sensational sedan.

You’ll always see where you’re going, because LED headlights are standard on the 2022 VW Arteon. Glimpse the LED band surrounding the VW logo, and you’ll surely be impressed with this VW car.

Get Supercharged Style With the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon

Traditionally, the style of a sedan can be a little boring. The 2022 VW Arteon is here to change all that! You’ll find liberal amounts of leather throughout the interior and a panoramic sunroof so you can catch some rays or stare at the stars. Don’t forget to set the mood for your passengers with customizable interior LED lighting. You can upgrade from the standard 18 inch wheels to bold 20 inch dark graphite wheels to add even more detail and style to your drive.

Upgrade to the Arteon SEL Premium and get heated rear seats, a power liftgate, and a massage feature in the driver’s seat. You can also get features like remote start and a wireless charging station for compatible devices.

Find Everything You Want in a Sedan, At a Price You Love

The suggested manufacturer price for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon starts at $39,995. If you upgrade to the VW Arteon SEL R-line, the price is only a few thousand dollars more at $44,615. Of course, the price of the Volkswagen Arteon always depends on the trim you choose and other factors.

The only way to get an accurate estimate of how much this VW sedan might cost you is by talking to your VW dealership. Volkswagen is known for their warranties, so talk to your dealer about the details that are included with your new car, too.

Nothing Compares to a Volkswagen

With power, speed, a spacious interior, and an above average warranty, you can’t go wrong with a 2022 VW Arteon. This sedan is the perfect solution for people who need the perks of an SUV, but don’t want to drive a big vehicle. Talk to your local Volkswagen dealer about scheduling a test drive today!

No matter which VW you choose, you can always be sure you’re getting the best. Not only do Volkswagens come with excellent safety features, they always have timeless style. So, if you’re looking for the “used cars near me”. Look at a Volkswagen, and you won’t be disappointed.

