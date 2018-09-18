/2019 VW Jetta Sets a Bonneville Speed Record

Jetta? Bonneville? Well, apparently yes. When you think about the typical Jetta buyers, you don’t exactly picture them as the Bonneville salt flats type. But for some reason Volkswagen felt the need to have this car set a record at the legendary proving ground. The 2019 VW Jetta prepared for the job managed to clock 210.16 mph (338.15 kph).

But before you rush to get yourself a Jetta, thinking you can challenge supercars in it, the Bonneville Jetta was a specially modified one. You can tell in the footage this 2019 VW Jetta is no ordinary mid-range sedan. It has a special aerodynamic body kit with a drag coefficient of just 0.27. What’s more, the 2.0 liter TSI engine in this thing, though production-based, is tuned to make 600 horsepower at 8500 rpm. It has special connecting rods, pistons, valves, camshafts, turbocharger, and exhaust system. And it has a big parachute at the back because otherwise it won’t stop in time not to kill the driver.

So yes, that seems like a lot of trouble, especially just to hit 210 mph. But hey, that is still an impressive record for a Jetta – a feather in its cap.

“Achieving this speed at Bonneville is a demonstration of the quality, durability, power, and efficiency of the Volkswagen TSI® engine series and the stability and aerodynamic efficiency of the all-new 2019 Jetta,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “This record underlines the sporty credentials of our all-new Jetta and also gives a hint at the future of the GLI model, since this car uses a modified version of the GLI’s powerful EA888, 2.0-liter TSI engine.”

