/2019 VW Beetle Final Edition Marks the End of Production

So the Beetle is, once again, at the end of the road, going out of production in 2019 without any plans for a future revival. If you are a fan, don’t despair. They will bring the thing back at some point. And until then, you have the VW Beetle Final Edition to keep yourself amused with.

Available in Coupe and Convertible variants, the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition boast unique looks and equipment. It comes in two special colors which should mean a lot to Beetle fans. One is Safari Uni, a reinvention of Harvest Moon Beige, a color from the New Beetle. The other is Stonewashed Blue, a nod to the 1970 Jeans Bug and most recently seen on the 2016 Beetle Denim. The Safari color comes with a brown soft top on the convertible model (SEL).

What’s more, 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition in SE guise comes with 17 inch aluminum-alloy wheels with a 15-spoke design. The SEL variant gets 18 inch wheels. Then there is the long list of equipment, where both versions boast KESSY keyless access with push-button start, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with unique “Beetle” clip, stainless steel pedal caps, Climatronic automatic climate control, gloss black center console, a unique Safari Uni color dashpad with the classic kaeferfach and ambient lighting.

Powering the Final Edition Beetle is a 2.0 liter TSI with a six-speed automatic. It develops a decent 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque and returns 29 mpg combined. As for the cost, Beetle Final Edition coupe starts at $23,045 for SE models and $25,995 for SEL models. Beetle Convertible Final Edition pricing starts at $27,295 for SE models and $29,995 for SEL models.

