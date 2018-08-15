/2019 Golf R Now Available with 40 Custom Colors!

If you are a hot hatch fan and you are looking to buy a new model, the color is probably way low on your list of priorities. But the new 2019 Golf R is such a hot hot-hatch that VW of America decided the only way to make it more appealing is by offering a bunch of cool custom colors.

The new range of custom paint jobs, which are offered in addition to the five standard colors (Nogaro Blue Pearl and Violet Touch Metallic, to Caribbean Green and Copper Orange Metallic) include up to 40 different colors. Now, it’s great that they are offering so much choice to their customers, but 40 is kind of too many and it only serves to confuse people. I mean how do you decide which shade you like best when you are choosing among forty?

There is one thing you take solace in, and that is the fact that there is an online customizer will soon be launched with all forty colors included, so you can narrow down your list before going to the dealership. What’s more, some of these color have historical significance, such as Viper Green Metallic, originally found on the European Mk 3 Scirocco, Deep Blue Pearl from the Mk 4 and Mk 5 R32, Ginster Yellow from the 1997 Driver’s Edition GTI, and Mars Red from the Mk 1 GTI.

There is also one factor that might dissuade you from ordering a 2019 Golf R custom color in the first place, and that the price. The MSRP for each of the custom colors is $2,500. You know what, I’d rather spray paint mine…

