/Volkswagen T-Cross Shows More of Itself in Official Renderings

One of the most highly anticipated cars to be launched this fall is the new Volkswagen T-Cross. This tiny SUV has already stolen the hearts and mind of the urban crossover crowd, and they haven’t even seen the thing in its entirety. But they don’t have much longer to wait. In fact, already VW has given us an early look at the car through some official renderings.

Looking chiseled and athletic, the 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross is apparently going to rely on the “cool factor” to make its way into the upper echelons of the market. “I am practical”, “I am cool”, “I am intuitive” and “I am safe” are the four slogans of this car, as it were. The only issue we see with that is calling yourself cool is not very cool. It’s pretty uncool, actually. But VW must have their reasons to feel confident about this car.

Besides practicality and good looks, Volkswagen T-Cross is also going to take advantage of the personalization trend that seems to be going on at the moment. The crossover will be offered with 12 exterior colors, two-color dashboard and in different bi-colour paintwork versions as an option. Another trendy feature is the beats audio system for listening to the tunes you can stream straight from your smartphone, because yes, there is full integration available.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]