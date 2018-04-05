/2019 Volkswagen Jetta MSRP and Specs Confirmed

VW America revealed today the official price list for the new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan. The refreshed and much improved mid-range sedan starts at $18,545 for the base model, but there is a whole bunch of different trims and options with which you can spec up the car. That is, if you are willing to part with more of your cash.

What ever single 2019 Volkswagen Jetta shares is a $850 destination charge, the handsome looks, and a 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque 1.4-liter turbocharged four-banger. Depending on the trim, it comes with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Driver Personalization system is also standard, enabling you to store in memory the driver seat memory, drive mode selection, driver assistance system preferences, climate control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit arrangement, ambient lighting color, navigation, radio and more.

The features and options of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta are listed below along with the MSRP for each model, so you can easily decide which trim suits your needs and budget best:

Jetta S: The Jetta S has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $18,545 and features a standard six-speed manual transmission. Other standard features include 16-inch silver “Rama” aluminum-alloy wheels; standard LED headlights (with LED Daytime Running Lights) and taillights; chrome grille; multi-function steering wheel; rearview camera; automatic headlights; electric parking brake; cloth seats; Eco driving mode selection; and 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices, one USB port, four speakers, and Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®. The eight-speed automatic transmission Jetta S starts at $19,345. A Driver’s Assistance Package is available for $450, and includes Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and heated side mirrors. Jetta SE: Building off of the S trim, the Jetta SE starts at $22,155 and features a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch two-tone “Rama Black” aluminum-alloy wheels; panoramic sunroof; dual-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob; KESSY keyless access and push-button start; leatherette seating surfaces; and heated front seats. Standard driver assist features include Front Assist; and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. A Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495, and will include a heated steering wheel; heated rear seats; heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles; and remote start. Jetta R-Line: The Jetta R-Line builds off the SE trim and starts at $22,995. It adds standard 17-inch dark gray “Trenton” aluminum-alloy wheels; a gloss-black front grille; R-Line rear bumper with dual exhaust; foglights; black mirror caps; R-Line badging inside and out; black roof liner; R-Line multi-function steering wheel with contrast stitching; two-tone black and grey seating surfaces with contrast stitching; and the XDS® electronic differential. The Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495. Jetta SEL: The Jetta SEL also builds off the SE trim and starts at $24,415. Standard features include LED Projector headlights with signature LED DRLs; rain-sensing wipers; auto-dimming rearview mirror; Drive Mode Selection; 10-color customizable wrap-around ambient lighting; 10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure how they view vehicle information; Volkswagen Car-Net® connected vehicle services; 400 Watt BeatsAudio® system with eight speakers plus a subwoofer; and 8.0-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription, voice control, and two USB ports. Standard driver assist features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); High Beam Control (Light Assist); and active Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist). The Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495. Jetta SEL Premium: The top-of-the-line Jetta SEL Premium starts at $26,945 and builds off the SEL trim. Standard features include 17-inch two-tone “Tornado Metallic” aluminum-alloy wheels; R-Line rear bumper; fog lights; side mirrors with integrated turn signals; sport comfort seats; leather seating surfaces; ventilated front seats; power driver’s seat with memory functionality and power lumbar; 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation and alarm system. The Cold Weather Package, including a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles, and remote start, will be added as standard equipment mid-model year.

