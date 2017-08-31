/2018 Nissan Armada U.S. Pricing and Specs

As one of the manliest SUVs around, the new 2018 Nissan Armada is expected to do well in the market based on its looks alone. It also packs decent power and a long list of features. It’s a great package, the 2018 Armada, but it also costs a lot.

The starting price for a basic 2018 Nissan Armada is $45,600 USD, sans the $1,195 Destination and Handling charge. And that’s just the start. A fully-loaded version with more bells and whistles and 4WD can easily net 63 grand. While that might seem like a lot of money for a Nissan, there is some value to be found here, especially when you learn about the powertrain. It consists of a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance V8 and 7-speed automatic transmission. Pick a model with 4WD and you’ll have an unstoppable off-roader.

As for the equipment, standard kit on 2018 Nissan Armada includes the NissanConnect 8″ infotainment. The device offers a wide range of connectivity features such as HD Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, and additional USB ports. A first for the Armada, and indeed any Nissan, is the Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM). Standard on Platinum model, it’s a rear view mirror that doubles as a rear view camera for when your view is obstructed by people or cargo.

2018 Nissan Armada MSRP:

Armada SV 2WD $45,600 USD Armada SL 2WD $50,350 USD Armada Platinum 2WD $58,690 USD Armada SV 4WD $48,500 USD Armada SL 4WD $53,250 USD Armada Platinum 4WD $61,590 USD

