/Manhart Previews 2018 BMW M5 Tuning Kit

It has been only a few days since BMW revealed the new 2018 BMW M5 super sedan but already there is talk of tuning it. The first proposition comes from Manhart Racing who wants to give the car an extra 200 horsepower and 200 percent more attitude. We like!

What they have in mind for Manhart BMW M5 MH5 800 is, as the name suggests, an 800 horsepower output to begin with. Of course, as we know BMW engines are significantly underrated when they first come out, so that kind of bump in power is not that remarkable. For all we know the stock 2018 BMW M5 makes closer to 700 hp than the officially stated 600. Still, Manhart’s M5 is going to be a beast of a car.

Manhart has already come up with a design package too to go with the power upgrade. They want to make the 2018 BMW M5 look meaner and sportier through the use of carbon parts and yellow accents. The biggest highlights here is a vented carbon bonnet that looks really cool, but if we’re honest we’re not digging the yellow stuff. At the end of the day, an M5 should look discreet and understated. A little bit of visual drama is needed to keep things interesting, of course. But you wouldn’t want to go overboard with it.

