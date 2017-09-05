/2018 KIA Sorento and Picanoto X-Line for EU Market

Kia Motors is upgrading its European lineup with two new-ish models. The first one is the 2018 Kia Sorento facelift, a seven-seat SUV with revised exterior and interior design. The second, Kia Picanto X-Line, is somewhat relevant to the Sorento in that it’s a tiny city car boasting SUV-inspired design highlights.

Already on sale in Korea, the 2018 Kia Sorento features a refreshed exterior and interior design, and is available with Kia’s latest safety and in-car connectivity equipment. This modelyear also gets a new GT line trim level with four-lamp LED fog lights, red brake callipers, a more prominent sill step, and subtle badging, plus black leather with contrasting grey stitching. The SUV also boasts new upholstery colors for the interior, new eight-speed automatic transmission for models powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine, Drive Mode select, DRiVE WISE Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and TomTom navigation.

After its public debut the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show, 2018 Kia Sorento facelift will go on sale across Europe from Q4 2017.

As for the Kia Picanto X-Line, this peppy little car gets a new look which draws inspiration from Kia’s popular crossover and SUV model lines, including the Sportage and Sorento. These include revised grilles with lime green accents, bumpers with metal-look skidplates at the front and rear, and black cladding around the wheel arches. Powering the X-Line is a 1.0-litre T-GDI engine wiht 100 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque.

