/2018 Nissan LEAF Goes Official – Details and Specs

It was long overdue, but finally we get a new LEAF with improved looks and features. The new 2018 Nissan LEAF boasts much sleeker looks and greater range. And if that’s not enough, it also packs a number of highly advanced technology features.

In short then Nissan has really stepped up their EV game with this new model. Gone is the simpleton face of the first-gen LEAF, replaced by sharp LED headlamps and a smart grille. Same applies to the rear where you get angular lights and classy accent. A floating roof is another highlights of the 2018 Nissan LEAF, along with new wheel designs and dynamic skirts.

The interior is still a little bit dull, but it’s not any worse than any of the rivals. The main highlights include vibrant blue stitching in the seats, dashboard and steering wheel and the new look of the 7-inch, full-color (TFT) display. The clever display showcases Safety Shield technology, state-of-charge, power gauge, and audio and navigation system information. Depending on the trim you can also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powering the 2018 Nissan LEAF is an enhanced e-powertrain with a power output of 110 kW. Nissan claims a range of 378km/235mile which, if true, is really remarkable. But the main selling point of the new LEAF is all the futuristic tech features. There is the ProPILOT advanced driver assistance which is a semi-autonomous system. There is ProPILOT Park which takes over control of all steering, acceleration, braking and gear selection to automatically guide the car into a parking spot. And you get the e-Pedal which simplifies driving by combining the functions of both pedals into one.

The new Nissan LEAF will be on sale in Europe from January 2018.

