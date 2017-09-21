/2018 Nissan X-Trail Launches in UK from £23,385 (Photos/Video)

Prepared with all it needs to continue the success of its predecessors, the 2018 Nissan X-Trail launches in the British market fresh looks and upgraded technology. The popular crossover is now available with ProPILOT autonomous driving capability which puts it a head and houlders above the competition in this segment.

Nissan says they listened carefully to the feedback they received from customers and upgraded the new X-Trail accordingly. So the new model looks more robust and telepathic. It features a much nicer cabin which you can configure with five or seven seats. And if you spec it properly, it has so many luxury and technology features, you’d think you’ve bought a Mercedes. All that makes the 2018 Nissan X-Trail makes a remarkable crossover, even if it’s a little expensive starting at £23,385.

Among the notable technology highlights of 2018 Nissan X-Trail there are the hands-free tailgate giving you access to a boot that can be expanded to 1,996 litres by folding the back seats, the ProPILOT which controls the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising, and more regular stuff such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Intelligent Park Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and Lane Departure Warning.

Engine-wise, the 2018 X-Trail can be had with three powertrains, including a 1.6-litre 130 PS diesel, a 2.0-litre 177PS diesel, and a 1.6 163 PS petrol. You can also choose between six-speed manual or XTronic automatic transmissions, and two or four-wheel drive. It is hard to fault to this car, but some people may still think of Nissan brand as something not altogether that savoury and prefer a worse car with a classier badge. That is an issue to upgrade can properly remedy.

2018 Nissan X-Trail Standard and Available Equipment:

Every new Nissan X-Trail comes with six airbags as standard, plus driver assistance systems including anti-lock brakes and stability control. Other standard equipment includes cruise control with speed limiter, Bluetooth connectivity, manual air-conditioning, electric folding / heated door mirrors and alloy wheels. Depending on the grade chosen, other available features include an opening panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, privacy glass, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning and roof rails. Additional options include exterior styling plates and side styling bars. Genuine Nissan accessories include the roof bars, a fixed towbar with electric hook-up and a

Paw Pack designed to make the X-Trail the ultimate car for canine adventures which comprises of a dog guard, ramp, dog bed, non-spill water bowl, boot liner and accessory tidy.

