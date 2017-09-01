/2018 Volvo XC40 Preview: Safety Features

In the latest episode of the teaser series for their new compact crossover Volvo boasts about the vehicle’s advanced safety features. The 2018 Volvo XC40 wants be about the safest car for urban dwelling and so it’s built and equipped accordingly.

Volvo XC40 small SUV is based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA),but it benefits from technologies usually reserved for larger model like 90- and 60 series. If we cut to the chase and name some of these tech highlights the list would include semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system, the latest generation of City Safety, Run-off Road Protection and Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with auto brake, and the 360° camera. A brief explanation along with a demonstration of how these systems work can be found in the video below:

The new Volvo XC40 will make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in a matter of days. The crossover is already hailed as one of the best ever to grace this segment, setting new standards in terms of comfort, space and storage, and of course safety.

“Modern city life presents complex challenges for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. With the XC40, we aim to reduce the so-called cognitive load on the driver. While our safety and driver-assistance systems actively identify and mitigate potential conflicts, you as a driver can relax more and therefore enjoy city driving,” said Malin Ekholm, Vice President Volvo Cars Safety Centre.

