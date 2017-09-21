/2018 Volvo XC40 Urban Crossover Officially Unveiled

The kind of hype that surrounded the release of the new 2018 Volvo XC40 is rarely seen in the car world, especially for a crossover. But now that the thing is here and we get to know its details, turns out the hype was righteous! The new XC40 is a major step up for the whole compact SUV game.

That is interesting because on the face of it there isn’t much to get excited about with the 2018 Volvo XC40. It doesn’t have any breathtaking highlight, in terms of design or otherwise. In fact, it’s pretty normal. They key to this car’s brilliance though is that it does what it’s supposed to do brilliantly rather than trying hard to introduce some new trend or experiment with some outlandish new feature.The XC40 is a great family crossover, engineered to do what these cars are designed to do the best way it can be done.

So it comes as no surprise that 2018 Volvo XC40 is one of the most ingenious cars of its class in terms of storage. It offers functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones (including inductive charging), a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console. Being a Volvo means the car is also excellent in terms of convenience and safety – qualities guaranteed by features such as Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road Protection and Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and the 360° camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces.

Available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain 2018 Volvo XC40 will also get a new car key systems that makes it easier to share the vehicle with your friends and family. It also benefits from ‘Care by Volvo’ subscription services that include access to a range of digital concierge services such as fuelling, cleaning, service pick-up and e-commerce delivery to the car.

