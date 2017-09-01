This year’s IAA Frankfurt Motor Show will see the debut of a new Brabus Rocket. The insane Brabus Mercedes S65 Cabrio Rocket 900 is the most powerful and fastest convertible car in the world while being decadently luxurious.

That’s how Brabus cars are though. They are the ultimate blend of power and speed and luxury. We would have include style in there as well, but not everybody agrees on that one. Sure, Brabus Mercedes S65 Cabrio Rocket 900 looks and mean angry. But calling it pretty would definitely be a stretch.

Anyway, to more important stuff… Brabus Mercedes S65 Cabrio Rocket 900 features a 900 hp/1,500 Nm V12 turbo engine. That Godly power enables the cabrio to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a tops peed of over 350 km/h. Were it four-wheel-drive, this Rocket would have been a lot quicker. Other highlights include a complete carbon aero kit with bespoke parts tailored for the S65 and 21 inch wheels. You also get uprated suspension and brakes, and a bespoke interior designed to your taste.

Brabus Rocket models are extremely models produced in limited numbers. Pricing normally starts from half a million Euro and go up based on your specs. We will bring you more on this one at the IAA 2017.

