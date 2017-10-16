/2018 Kia Stonic UK Pricing & Specs Announced

Not that the B-segment SUV market, commonly known as Crossovers, needed yet another contender, but the new 2018 Kia Stonic is about to enter the ring and it’s coming prepared. The new Korean model has on its side trendy looks, a long list of standard options, decent engines, and affordable price tags.

2018 Kia Stonic UK spec stsras from £16,295 to £20,495 which, given the amount of kit you get, is not bad at all. Then again, the Stonic is based on the Rio supermini, so you’ll have to manage your expectations. British customers get the Stonic in five versions based on two trim lines and three powertrains. You have a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo with 118bhp, a non-turbo 1.4 liter unit with 98bhp, and a 108bhp 1.6-litre CRDi turbodiesel. The 1.0 liter motor delivers 56.5mpg, while CO 2 emissions of 115g/km, but if economy is what you want get the diesel as it does 67.3mpg with CO 2 emissions of 109g/km. As for the 1.4, it’s crap. Avoid it.

Standard kit on all models include 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, all-round electric windows with an automatic function on the driver’s side, roof rails, rear parking sensors, remote locking, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, a 3.5-inch supervision cluster, Bluetooth with music streaming, automatic headlight control, bi-function projection headlamps and cornering lights and LED daytime running lights. There are body-coloured bumpers, door mirror casings and door handles, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 60:40 split rear seats and a six-speaker audio system.

There is also a First Edition which comes with smart key entry system and engine start/stop button, stainless steel pedals, black cloth and grey faux leather upholstery with colour accents, automatic air conditioning, LED rear lights, privacy glass on the rear side windows and tailgate, heated front seats and D-shaped steering wheel, chrome window trim and interior door handles and a dual-height luggage floor.

2018 Kia Stonic UK Pricing & Specs:

Model Price Stonic 2 1.4 ISG £16,295 Stonic 2 1.0 T-GDi ISG £16,995 Stonic 2 1.6 CRDi ISG £17,795 Stonic First Edition 1.0 T-GDi ISG £19,695 Stonic First Edition 1.6 CRDi ISG £20,495

Optional Paint – £250

Premium Paint – £545

ADAP – £350

