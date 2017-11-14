/2018 Kia Stinger UK-Spec – Up Close and Personal

As the all-new 2018 Kia Stinger gran turismo launches in the UK, it’s probably a good time to have a close look at this phenomenal car with its tough guy looks and more than adequate firepower. The Korean GT hits the UK with a base price tag of £31,995, making a performance bargain since that’s the kind of money you would normally spend on a hot hatchback.

2018 Kia Stinger UK-Spec is available with three powertrains. The one you want is the 3.3-litre 365bhp twin-turbo V6 in the range-topping GT S. But there are ‘tamer’ options for less sturdy souls. You have the 2.0-litre 244bhp T-GDi petrol engine and the 2.2-litre 197bhp CRDi turbodiesel, both of them good choices but not as exciting as the big V6. The latter does 0 to 60 in 4.7 seconds. Also ,make sure you get the GT S trim line, since only that gets adjustable electronic suspension damping and Brembo brakes.

Here’s half an hour of the Stinger driving around the British countryside, complete with a tour of the interior as well as the exterior:

What all versions of the Kia Stinger share include an aerodynamically brilliant design with many sporty highlights such as large intakes and swollen arches. You get 18-inch alloy wheels on GT-Line and GT-Line S versions and 19-inch wheels on GT S. The choice of colors include some nice options such as ceramic grey, chroma red, and micro blue. The interior is practical for five adults, and features leather in GT-Line and GT-Line S versions, and Nappa leather in GT S. There’s an 8.0-inch touchscreen for the navigation and infotainment system, and leather door armrests, D-shaped steering wheel and gearshifter.

Other highlights of the cabin include a chrome strip running all the way around the cabin, suede-like headlining, satin chrome interior door handles, alloy pedals, stainless steel door scuff plates and five aeronautically inspired spoked circular air vents. All model get air con and a customisable head-up display which allows key information – speed, navigation instructions and audio, cruise control and blind spot detection information – as well as DAB radio with bluetooth. GT-Line S and GT S also have a 360-degree around-view monitor, and 15-speaker harman/kardon premium system with subwoofer, external amp and front centre speaker.

Kia Stinger UK Pricing

Model Price Stinger GT-Line 2.0 T-GDi £31,995 Stinger GT-Line 2.2 CRDi £33,595 Stinger GT-Line S 2.0 T-GDi £35,495 Stinger GT-Line S 2.2 CRDi £37,095 Stinger GT S 3.3 T-GDi V6 £40,495

Premium paint is a chargeable option at £645

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)