/2018 VW Polo R5 GTI Rally Car – Preview

As if the new Polo GTI was not cool enough, Volkswagen is now giving it a motorsport career by sending it rallying. They just announced the 2018 VW Polo R5 GTI with which they will return to rallying next year. The handsome rally car will be available to professional teams and aspiring drivers wishing to compete in WRC (World Rally Championship).

The new Polo GTI road car became an instant sensation when it was unveiled thanks to is superb blend of style and performance. It reminded everybody of the magnificent first-gen Golf GTI, what with its perfect balance of power and lightness. The VW Polo R5 GTI is closely related to that road car and gets the same four-cylinder turbo engine, only here it’s boosted to 270 horsepower. The R5 also benefits from four-wheel drive, a sequential five-speed racing transmission and a comprehensive safety package.

This is excellent news for privateers. With the VW Polo R5 GTI they receive a complete package. All they need to do is put their own stickers on it and then they can go compete in national, regional and international championships. Customer racing is an important part of Volkswagen Motorsport activities. Besides rallying they also offer the Golf GTI TCR for track enthusiasts.

“With the Polo GTI R5 we are hoping to transfer our expertise from four WRC titles to customer racing successfully, and offer a first-class racing machine for countless rally championships from national series to the WRC,” said Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. “Before the first race outing next year, we will subject the Polo GTI R5 to rigorous testing to make sure it is prepared for the extremely varied track conditions around the world.”

