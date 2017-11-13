/Brabus Maybach S650 Packs 888 bhp

They are not calling it Rocket because that perhaps has negative connotations for a super-deluxe car like the Maybach. But it does come with a 900 badge just like the Rocket. We are, of course, talking about the new Brabus Maybach S650. The road-going yacht is upgraded by the German powerhouse to become one of the world’s most extravagant things on wheels.

The release of Brabus Maybach S650 is part of a double feature in which the tuner has come up with two “extreme” S-Class models. In fact, they have something for most versions of the new Mercedes S-Class. The S560, S600, S63, S65 and Maybach S650, they all get a treatment of extra power and torque. The top of the line package is the 900 given to this Maybach, the official output of which is 888 brake horsepower and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque. They begin with the standard Mercedes V12 and machine it up to 6.3 liter before installing their own turbos and exhausts and other high performance parts. The net result of this insane power is a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph) for the Maybach.

If you are buying the Brabus Maybach S650 with the 900 package for yourself, you may want to consider the Brabus S63 for your wife or girlfriend. This one has a four-liter engine which is equipped with the BRABUS B40-700 PowerXtra performance, good for 700 horsepower (691 bhp) and peak torque of 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). Shoudl she complain that it’s still a little too hot to handle, even though it comes with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, you can go for the S560 upgrade program with 650 horsepower. All of these models also get a cool aero kit, hi-tech forged wheels and exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior design.

