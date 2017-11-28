/Forgiato’s Mercedes G500 4×4 Is Dopeness Overload

We have seen many different takes on the already bonkers Mercedes G500 4×4 Squared since the car’s launch. But we have to admit we liked none of them as much as this new one, which is curious, because all the mods it features is a set of wheels. But what a set of wheels it is!

This unique and utterly handsome Mercedes G500 4×4 rocks a set of Forgiato Origini-T wheels shod with extra-chunky off-road tires. The G500 has never been much of an on-road performer anyway – unlike its G63 cousin – so we reckon the tuner has made a fair trade here, gaining extra off-road capabilities with those tires while losing some of the car’s tarmac performance. Another advantage of that massive set of wheels and tires is the dope look they result in. It’s as if the 4×4 was always meant to look like this. That is how brilliant the fitment is. Mind you, we should also mention the amazing color on this particular G500 – is it Copenhagen Silver? – which play a big part in giving the SUV that overall excessive dopeness.

Mercedes G500 4×4, in case you have forgotten, is one of the most fun versions of the G-Wagen. It features jacked-up suspension and portal axles from the G63 6×6 and has a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine developing 420 horsepower. The SUV is also very luxurious. The G500 4×4² offers an exclusive ambience with the designo Exclusive package. The seat bolsters and head restraints as well as the dashboard, centre console and armrests in the doors are styled in black designo leather with white contrasting topstitching. The seat surfaces and door panels are covered in DINAMICA microfibre and impress with their attractive diamond-design quilting. In addition to this there is DINAMICA trim for the roof liner and the body pillars.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]