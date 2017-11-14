/Kia Stinger V6 Tries Top Speed Run at Newquay Airport Runway

Creating some buzz for the UK launch of the new Kia Stinger, the Korean car maker dispatched three of the range-topping model to Newquay airport runway. The task was to show off the acceleration of the V6-powered gran turismo and try to hit the top speed.

Well, the top speed bit was a bust since Kia Stinger couldn’t unleash its full potential in that distance and reach its claimed figure of 168 mph. But still, the hot sports sedan managed to clock just over 150 mph which is pretty impressive. In doing so the Stinger also create a pretty cool spectacle. The three stinger piloted by pro drivers formed a ‘half duck V’ pattern on the once military airstrip.

The whole affair was a pretty cool effort in fact, seeing as Newquay airport is also the venue where the recent SSC land speed record practice took place. That lends a certain mystique to this place.

For this stunt the 2018 Kia Stinger V6 GT S relied first and foremost on its 3.3-litre V6 T-GDi engine. The 365 bhp powerhouse propels the Stinger from zero to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds and it sounds pretty good doing it. At the end of the 1.7 mile runway the drivers engaged the 350mm ventilated Brembo discs brakes to come to a speedy and smooth stop. Mind you, if you choose one of the lesser trims equipped with four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines you cannot expect the same sort of performance as this top-of-the-line model.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]