/WheelsAndMore Nissan GT-R “Crankzilla”

Yep, that’s what they’re calling it. The latest WheelsAndMore Nissan GT-R is dubbed Crankzilla. The aging Samurai has been treated by the Germans to a number of refinements that make it better at what it is supposed to do, which is tickle your senses and astonish you with its awesome performance.

Looks-wise, WheelsAndMore Nissan GT-R steers clear of showy body kit, but makes up for it in orange wheels and graphics. The rims WaM has picked for the Crankzilla are a set of 3-piece F.I.W.E models measuring 9.5×21 inches on the front and 11.0×21 inches out back, wrapped with Continental tires in sizes 255/35/21 and 295/30/21 respectively. The wheels’ contribution to the car’s style is further enhanced by height-adjustable lowering springs from KW which drop the ‘Zilla by as much as 30mm.

WheelsAndMore Nissan GT-R also sounds a lot better than the standard model thanks to a valve flap exhaust system. It can optionally be ordered with catalytic converters. The extremely loud exhaust system is part of a performance package for the GT-R which is offered in five different settings to suit every need and budget:

Stage I: Through optimized software and a F1 air filter kit Wheelsandmore generates 605hp and 700nm out of the 2017 GTR engine

Stage 2: In combination with sports catalysts, the tuner achieves 630hp and 800Nm of torque

Stage 3: Combined with modified exhaust system and catalyst replacement pipes the tuner measured 650hp and tight 830Nm of torque

Stage 4: In addition to Stage3, the turbochargers are replaced, other wastegate cans and more powerful gasoline pumps were installed. With sports catalysts and adaptation of the transmission control approximately 700hp and 850Nm were measured

Stage 5 – CrankZilla – As in Stage 4 but with catalyst replacement tubes and with the appropriate software finally 740hp and 900nm were gained.

