/2018 Nissan Rogue Sport MSRP Announced

The crossover market in the U.S. is so crowded, chances of one ending up with the car they really want is pretty slim. But there are little gems in there, such as this 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport, that offer the very best of what these cars can afford. The Sport Rogue is not as bland and base as the standard version, but it’s also not pricey. It sits in a sweet spot in the range.

With a starting price of $21,6401 MSRP, 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL. All models feature a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC engine mated to a Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension. The crossover is also styled to reflects its sportiness. But the keyword here is affordability, which is what attracts young customers to this car.

2018 Nissan Rogue Sport could also appeal to young families, as it can be specified with Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. There is even an All-Weather Package, including Quick Comfort heated driver’s and front passenger seats, Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, leather-wrapped shift knob and heated outside mirrors. So equipment-wise, as long as you choose your trim carefully, you are very well covered.

2018 Nissan Rogue Sport MSRP

Rogue Sport S FWD $21,640 USD Rogue Sport SV FWD $23,240 USD Rogue Sport SL FWD $26,290 USD Rogue Sport S AWD $22,990 USD Rogue Sport SV AWD $24,590 USD Rogue Sport SL AWD $27,640 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

