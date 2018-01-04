/New Kia EV Concept Teased for CES 2018

Along with its sister company Hyundai, Kia Motors is coming to CES 2018 with a futuristic, technologically-advanced concept model. This as yet unnamed EV concept is mostly about showcasing Kia’s advances in electric powertrains and autonomous driving, but it also appears to be have a rather interesting design.

The main highlights of the Las Vegas-bound Kia EV concept include a highly efficient battery-electric powertrain, never-seen-before human-machine interface (HMI) and an advanced new ‘motion graphic’ lighting system. What’s more, Kia will showcase ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’ exhibit in which we learn about “outline the company’s plans for vehicle autonomy and mobility, supported by the introduction of upcoming autonomous drive technologies.” Yet another attraction of Kia’s display at CES is the three interactive, cockpit-style exhibits showcasing advanced driver assistance technologies, new user interface, and world’s first in-car 5G connection.

“Virtual reality, self-driving cars, and full vehicle connectivity were all once considered technologies of the distant future. As they rapidly become a reality, Kia is exploring how to adapt these new technologies for its customers. At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to” said Dr. Woong-cheol Yang, Vice Chairman and Head of Hyundai-Kia R&D Centre.

