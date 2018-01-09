/2018 Kia Picanto X-Line – UK Pricing and Specs

Starting today, the new extra-well-equipped Kia Picanto X-Line goes on sale in the UK with a base price of £12,595. Unveiled at the IAA last year, the X-Line comes with a number of exclusive exterior and interior appointments, plus more standard equipment.

2018 Kia Picanto X-Line comes with a 1.25-litre petrol engine (83bhp and 122 Nm of torque) and five-speed manual gearbox, with a four-speed automatic transmission available for an additional £650. You get a combined fuel economy figure of 61.4mpg out of this engine, corresponding to CO 2 emissions that are as low as 106g/km (manual). So the car is pretty to cheap to run. But it doesn’t look it, thanks to the X-Line design highlights such as lime green accents around the lights, black side sills and wheel arches, body color door handles and 16 inch wheels.

As for the interior and equipment, Kia Picanto X-Line boasts lime green stitching, 7.0-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen with DAB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, unique grey faux leather upholstery, a central armrest, satin chrome interior door handles and stainless-steel pedals with rubber inserts, in addition to cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air conditioning and keyless entry.

For it’s tiny little size, the Picanto X-Line features many technology features, one of the most startling of which is Torque Vectoring. That sounds like overkill on a car with 83 horsepower, but it enhances safety. You also get Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) body construction and six standard airbags (front, front side and curtain airbags), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]