/2018 Kia Sorento – UK Pricing and Specs

Kia’s full-size SUV, the Sorento, was a bit of a miss and hit with its first couple of generations. The current model, though, is a quality product in every aspect, and that is why they felt it didn’t need major changes for the new modelyear. The 2018 Kia Sorento hits the British market with a new 8-speed auto box and new GT-Line and GT-Line S variants.

Priced from £28,995, the 2018 Kia Sorento is definitely not the cheapest SUV out there. But it could be, all things considered, one of the best value-for-money ones. The 7-seater is available in UK with only one engine, but it’s a good one. The 197bhp 2.2-litre turbodiesel turns all four wheels with a lot of gusto thanks to its sizable 441 Nm of torque. What’s more, all models have Kia’s Intelligent Stop & Go (ISG) engine stop/start system, adding to the engine’s efficiency which does 43.5mpg average with the new 8-speed automatic transmission.

You are also well covered in the new Sorento technology-wise, having Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Around View Monitoring, Driver Alert Warning and Speed Limit Information Function. As for the new trim levels, GT-Line and GT-Line S, both feature 19-inch double five-spoke alloy wheels with 235/55 R19 tyres, stainless steel side steps, ice cube-style front foglights, red brake calipers and twin exhaust pipes. You also get black leather seats with light grey stitching, a perforated leather-trimmed steering wheel and a bespoke ‘GT-Line’ design leather gearshifter. The only notable difference is that the S comes with LED headlights.

2018 Kia Sorento UK Pricing

Model OTR 2.2 CRDi manual KX-1 £28,995 2.2 CRDi manual KX-2 £32,695 2.2 CRDi auto KX-2 £34,695 2.2 CRDi manual KX-3 £36,695 2.2 CRDi auto KX-3 £38,695 2.2 CRDi auto GT-Line £36,495 2.2 CRDi auto GT-Line S £41,995

