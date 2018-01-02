/2018 Nissan LEAF UK Pricing Announced

With the release of the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF UK Spec only a month away, the company confirmed the official pricing of the innovative electric car. The thoroughly improved new LEAF can be had in the UK for as little as £21,990, while the range-topping version with all the bells and whistle runs for £33,655.

Mind you, these prices include the £4,500 Government Grant for electric vehicles. So you’d better hope nothing happens to that as officials come and go. At any rate, the 2018 Nissan LEAF UK Spec offers new and much improved styling, a host of new technology features, and crucially higher battery capacity for better range. It now has a range of 235 miles (NEDC) which is 50 percent better than its predecessor, and you get more power to at 150 horsepower.

The new LEAF is also a technological tour de force. This small hatchback comes with Nissan’s autonomous ProPILOT technology and e-Pedal, which allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop – simply by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator. This makes the car future proof, but one cannot help thinking these EV will eventually become like smartphone, with the result being that every new model year is going to bring a new desirable update to tempt you into an upgrade.

Below is the full price list for all 2018 Nissan LEAF UK spec trims, including the new 2.ZERO special version. It is limited to 1,500 units, and boasts goodies such as 17” alloy wheels, front and rear heated black suede-effect bio-fabric seats, heated steering, NissanConnect EV 7” touchscreen infotainment and Intelligent Around View Monitor in addition to e-Pedal and ProPILOT.

-Visia – From £21,990

-Acenta – From £24,290

-N-Connecta – From £25,990

-Zero (Special Version – From £26,490)

-Tekna – From £27,490

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]