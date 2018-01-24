/2019 Kia Rio GT-Line Revealed with Sporty Looks

2018 Geneva Motor Show in March will see the debut of a semi-hot version of the new Kia Rio. If you were planning to buy one of these hatchbacks you better hold on a little longer and check out the Kia Rio GT-Line before making your decision. It launches in the spring and comes with some nice features.

The biggest highlight of the 2019 Kia Rio GT-Line is of course, its sporty design. As with other new GT-Line models, the Rio gets features such as gloss-black and chrome ‘tiger-nose’ grille, unique GT-Line 17-inch alloy wheels, and ‘ice-cube’ LED fog lamps. There is also twin exhaust tips, LED daytime running lights, chrome window trim, a gloss black roof spoiler and sill highlights. So what we have here is a little city runabout with the looks and attitude of a hot hatch.

Inside the cabin you will find black synthetic leather and cloth seats with contrast grey stitching, ‘D-cut’ leather steering wheel, metallic trim surrounds on the door switches and gear lever, and carbon-look trims on the dashboard. It is a nice plays in which to enjoy the performance of Kia Rio GT-Line’s three-cylinder 1.0-litre T-GDi engine. It delivers 118 bhp , with 171 Nm of torque, and returns 60.1 mpg with CO 2 emissions of 107 g/km. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard. Later in the year you will also be able to order 1.25- or 1.4-litre petrol MPi (multi-point injection) engines and a seven-speed double clutch transmission.

Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, commented: “The Rio is one of Kia’s best selling cars globally, and we have already sold more than 54,000 units of the new model in Europe after it went on sale in the first quarter of 2017. The new GT-Line specification enhances the car’s desirability and will help grow Rio sales in 2018 and beyond, thanks to its range of comfort and safety features, superb versatility, and confident, sporty styling.”

