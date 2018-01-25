/ABT Audi RS5-R Looks Sweet, Has 530-hp

ABT Sportline is coming to this year’s Geneva Motor Show with a hotted-up version of Audi’s RS5 Coupe. To look at it you would think ABT Audi RS5-R is a totally different animal than the standard car. But in fact the upgrades are pretty subtle in nature.This car just naturally look awesome.

In the engine department ABT Audi RS5-R does get a pretty good upgrade, but it’s nothing mind-blowing. The tuner has upped the output of the 2.9 liter biturbo V6 motor by 80 horsepower and boosted the torque by 90 Nm. That means the RS5 now has 530 horsepower and 690 Nm of torque to play with. And that means it can sprint form 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds as opposed to the standard model which completes the same task in 3.9 seconds.

So there is no over-the-top million horsepower treatment here and that’s great. Those over-powered tuner cars are rarely usable on daily basis. ABT Audi RS5-R, though, could be driven everyday. Only it is more enjoyable,mainly thanks to the enhanced performance but also the new ABT muffler system which is part of the performance package and makes a superb noise. It also comes with 102mm carbon end pipes.

As for the styling, ABT Audi RS5-R follows the same understated theme as the performance. It boasts height adjustable coil over suspension for a nice stance and better handling. It has ABT front lip, the ABT front flics and the ABT front grille frame with RS5-R logo. And it has ABT SPORT GR 21 inch rims. but none of these elements are showy or vulgar, and that’s what make them cool. Highlights of the interior treatment include partial leather seats with RS5-R logo, ABT gear shift cover (carbon), ABT RS5-R “1 of 50” badge.

