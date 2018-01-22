/IMSA Mercedes-AMG S63 Packs a 720-hp Punch

German tuner IMSA is known to those who have know a thing or two about the world of high-end tuning as the firm with some of the craziest body kits ever. With their latest project, however, they have gone sensible and focused mainly on performance. The result is this IMSA Mercedes-AMG S63 which they have re-badged the S720.

And there’s a clue as to the kind of power you can expect from this luxurious and classy monster. Don’t get us wrong. IMSA Mercedes-AMG S63 does come with a number of new body components. But these are very subtle and understated compared what we usually expect from this tuner, and their main purpose it to enhance the performance and make the car faster. They do so through a combination of weight saving and aerodynamic efficiency.

The carbon parts tailored for the S720 include a pair of side sills, special air intakes, and rear diffuser with new tailpipes. The aero components are complemented with a set of CR2 alloy wheels based on the customer’s request, shod with 9×21 with tires in 255-35/21 on the front axle and 10,5×21 with 295-30/21 at the rear axle. Again the wheels are mainly there for performance reasons and the cool look they result in is an added bonus.

But the biggest highlight of IMSA Mercedes-AMG S63 remains the heavily tricked-out V8 engine. The main mods they have implemented on this unit include in-house turbo-chargers, downpipes made of stainless steel and catalysts, and remapping of engine and transmission control modules. The owner can now enjoys 720 horsepower and 990 Nm of torque.

