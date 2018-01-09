/Kia Niro EV Concept Unveiled at CES 2018

The electric concept Kia promised they would reveal at the Consumer Electronics Show turned out to be something more familiar than we were expecting. The Kia Niro EV Concept is a fully electric version of the Niro Hybrid, and it is but one of a total of 16 electrified vehicles Kia is going to launch by 2025.

Now, the Niro we know is an alright-looking compact SUV. It’s not that pretty, but it’s also not weird like it’s electric cousin. Granted, Kia Niro EV is a concept for now. But there is no denying that it is a fairly unsightly thing to look at. But it is aerodynamically-efficient they say, and the cues you see on it, such as the slim lights, will be featured on other future cars as a hallmark of Kia’s electrified models.

Kia Niro EV is a highly advanced in terms of technology features, boasting a new Active Pedestrian Warning System (APWS) that features a combination of front view cameras, object recognition technology and front speakers. Because electric cars are virtually silent, this system tries to detect cyclists or pedestrians and alert them of the presence of the car with visual and audible alarms. As for the powertrain, the car gets a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, paired with a powerful 150 kW electric motor. The Niro EV Concept has an estimated driving range of 238 miles (383 kilometers).

“Kia’s connected cars will be both boundless and connected and offer a new kind of mobility experience. Virtual reality, self-driving cars, and ‘vehicle-to-everything’ connectivity were all once considered technologies of the distant future. As they rapidly become a reality, Kia is exploring how to deploy these new technologies for its customers. Our strategy and vision for future mobility is demonstrated by a range of interactive displays, showing what our customers can look forward to,” said Vice Chairman Yang.

