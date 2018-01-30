/Kia SP Concept to Make Debut at Auto Expo 2018

Kia is now big and powerful enough to make market-specific models and they will be showing this prowess by revealing a new concept at the Auto Expo 2018 in India next week. The Kia SP Concept previews a production SUV for the Indian market with sophisticated design and excellent features.

With cars like Kia SP Concept the Korean manufacturer wants to put an end to the stereotype of cheap, rubbish cars made for developing countries. There really is no ‘entry-level’ as such anymore, since even the most affordable models these days come with fairly decent comfort, convenience and safety features. The SP concept is also important because it hints at the design language Kia is adopting for its ‘global’ models, even though this particular one is “inspired by Indian heritage.”

Besides Kia SP Concept there will be on display at Auto Expo 2018 teh exciting Stinger gran turismo and a range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and other cars in Kia’s global product line up.

Han-Woo Park, President of Kia Motors Corporation, commented: “All of us at Kia Motors are extremely proud to take our first steps into one of world’s largest automotive markets. And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Indian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services, while engaging with and giving back to the local community.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]