/2018 ABT Audi RS4 Comes with 510 Horsepower

The latest version of the absolutely brilliant Audi RS4 comes out of the factory with pretty much perfect specs. It has just the right amount of power at 450 hp, just the right looks, perfect. However, perfection is just not enough for some people, which is why stuff like the ABT Audi RS4 exist.

The 2018 version of ABT Audi RS4 features only a “mild” upgrade in terms of performance. But even this not-so-heavy treatment gives the power wagon 510 hp (375 kW) and 680 Nm of torque instead of 600 Nm. The increase in output has been achieved by adding the ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit. Developed in-house, the module alters more than 25 different parameters compared with the standard engine. This goes to show the enormous potential of these RS engines for upgrade. If you know what you’re doing, you can extract a million horsepower out of them.

The power in the ABT Audi RS4 is harnessed with an upgraded suspension system featuring ABT sports stabilizers for front and rear axle. There is also the lightweight ABT sport wheels in DR, ER-C, FR and GR designs and custom colors. You can even go for a widened track if you want that cool motorsport look. There is no aero parts yet available for this car, but ABT says they ahve a surprise in store for the Geneva Motor Show with even more power, so maybe they are saving the body kit for that one. So stay tuned and what this space!

