/2018 Nissan X-Trail Platinum SV Launches in the UK

If you find the standard X-Trail a bit, well, yesterday and uninteresting, Nissan is now offering a value-added package that might change your attitude toward this fairly bland SUV. The Nissan X-Trail Platinum SV is the new range-topper package that for £1,999 gives you a bunch of nice extras.

The main features of the Nissan X-Trail Platinum SV on the outside include side styling plate, rear styling plate, chrome mirror caps, chrome trunk lower finisher, front over rider and front styling plate. You also get 18″ metallic black alloy wheels which play a major role in enhancing the overall styling of the car. Inside the cabin you get sport pedals with foot rest and a double USB socket for rear passengers to charge their phone with.

2018 Nissan X-Trail Platinum SV is only available for N-Connecta model and although at two grand it might not sound like good value, Nissan argues it saves £828 for customers in parts alone. Were you to choose these options separately, the package could cost you up to three grand, they say. UK customers will be able to order the new package form March 1.

Revised in 2017 with dynamic new styling and next-level technologies, the X-Trail is currently offered with £1000 Nissan Deposit Finance Contribution and 0% APR representative on PCP, along with two years’ free servicing, three years’ pan-European roadside assistance and three years warranty.

