/2019 Volvo V60 Revealed with Superb Looks & Technology

Estates, or station wagons, are utility vehicles for cultured, considerate people who know they don’t need a huge SUV if they want something practical. And you really don’t need a SUV when the estate in question looks like this. The 2019 Volvo V60 could be the coolest family car we’ve seen this decade!

Built on Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform which also underpins their crossovers, the 2019 Volvo V60 is about as premium as family cars get. There is more space than ever before, the interior is more luxurious than the previous models, and there is more connectivity and safety features in there than one might find necessary.

The new V60 is covered by Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service, Care by Volvo. With this service you can have car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership. The idea here is to sell cars like they are mobile phone. If we were looking for a new estate, though, we would want to own this car, especially with the new T6 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340 hp. There is an even more powerful 390 hp T8 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid, but you don’t need really need that extra 50 horses. Regular petrol choice includes T5 or T6 petrol, and D3 and D4 diesel.

As for safety, which is the biggest highlight of every Volvo and especially the 2019 Volvo V60, the list includes such advanced items as City Safety with Autobrake technology, Pilot Assist system, Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering-assistance systems, plus Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake. Connectivity needs are taken care of by Sensus infotainment system which is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G.

The new V60 estate will go on sale in teh third quarter of 2018, with prices (in the UK) starting from £31,810.

