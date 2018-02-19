/2019 Volvo XC40 Gains 3-Cylinder Drive-E Engine

Volvo’s first-ever three-cylinder engine in the company’s entire 91-year history finds a home inside one of its hottest new models. The 2019 Volvo XC40 T3, expected this summer, gets the all-new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection petrol engine which also boasts Drive-E technologies.

The 3-Cylinder 2019 Volvo XC40 T3 comes as standard with a sic-speed manual gearbox, but an optional eight-speed automatic transmission will follow next year. It’s nice to have this option for the XC40, but when you take into account how efficient, relative to the performance they offer, the now available D3 150 hp diesel and T4 190 hp petrol engines are, it doesn’t make much sense going for the tiny new powertrain. And it really doesn’t make sense when you consider that in the very near future the XC40 will also be offered with hybridised as well as a pure electric powertrain option.

At any rate, having a 3-cylinder engine could prove beneficial tax-wise in some parts of Europe. In other related news, the 2019 Volvo XC40 gets a trim level upgrade across the range. Inscription trim offers exterior styling choices with 18″, 19″, 20″ or 21″ wheels, unique skid plates, side window and grille mesh chrome, plus special paint jobs,and for the interior a newly designed crystal automatic gear knob and Driftwood deco inlays. there is even new exterior styling packs for customization. Priced for the new XC40 T3 start at £27,905 in the UK, with Inscription models running for £30,405.

“Our new three-cylinder engine is an exciting development for the XC40 and for Volvo Cars in general,” said Alexander Petrofski, Senior Director Cluster 40 at Volvo Cars. “This compact engine design provides the flexibility we need as we introduce more powertrain options for XC40 customers.”

