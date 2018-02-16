/ABT Audi SQ5 Wide Body Packs 425 Horsepower

The standard Audi Q5 is widely regarded as the most boring car the German firm makes. That’s a shame, because it’s a quality product. And that is why we like stuff like ABT Audi SQ5, because by spicing up this SUV they make it a pretty enticing proposition.

The latest ABT Audi SQ5 is a class act, boasting not just visual upgrades, and a thorough one at that, but also substantial performance enhancements. When ABT Sportline is done with this Q5, it can hold its own against the sportiest cars in this class. It’ll eat Porsche Macan for breakfast and makes mincemeat out of Mercedes GLC 63.

Visually, ABT Audi SQ5 comes with a styling package that is a lot more elaborate than wheat we are used to from this tuner. There isaggressively designed front skirt, fender extensions, door strip attachments and a distinctive rear skirt set. Optionally you can complement the wide body kit with a rear wing. And thanks to the wide fenders you can fit 22 inch wheels which, combined with ABT Coilover Suspension Springs which provide lowering of 35 to 60 mm, give a really cool stance to the car.

As for performance, even though the factory SQ5 is no slouch with 355 horsepower, the ABT SQ5 is an utter fire-breather with 425 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. That increase in output has been achieved by the in-house developed ABT Engine Control unit with no compromise on the drivability or economy of the engine.

