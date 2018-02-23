/Jon Olsson Gets New ABT Audi RS6+ ‘Phoenix’

It must an interpreting position former skier Jon Olsson is in, where his every new car becomes an internet sensation. Part of it is due to the man’s celebrity, and a lot of it has to do with his unique taste. This is the latest Olsson acquisition, a custom ABT Audi RS6+ dubbed the Phoniex.

As some of you may know, Olsson has a history with the RS6, creating one of the world’s coolest examples of this potent wagon. Sadly, that car came to a rather unfortunate end when it burned to the ground after being stolen – not form Olsson, but the guy he had sold the car to. In any case, the new ABT Audi RS6+ should fill the place of the old one nicely, even though it is nowhere near as crazy.

The Phoenix is by far the most sensible of Olsson’s custom cars, getting a fairly modest body kit and a power kit that, though pretty impressive, is not really astonishing. The biggest highlight of this ABT Audi RS6+ is the unique two-tone wrap which gives the car a dark and a light side, so it could be driven in both moods. The ABT treatment gives the RS6 735 horsepower and over 900 Nm of torque, which should be enough for some really good time on those slopes he likes to visit often.

Other details of Olsson’s new RS6 include fender vents, custom skirts, tinted windows and lights, bespoke ABT Aero wheels, and a custom sport exhaust system.

