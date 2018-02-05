/Nissan Armada Snow Patrol Is the Perfect Match for 370Zki

At this year’s Chicago Motor Show Nissan is getting deep into the spirit of winter. Along with the awesome 370Zki carsnowmobile, they have created this special Nissan Armada Snow Patrol. This one is a regular SUV with regular wheels, but the way it’s equipped makes it the perfect companion for that ski car.

In fact, the extra accessories they have fitted to the Nissan Armada Snow Patrol makes the perfect template for those looking to winter-proof their own SUV. The Armada – known in some markets as the Patrol – is a fairly capable offroader in standard factory form, but you should consider these mods if just for the cool look they lend to the machine.

So let’s cut to the chase and see what sort of gear makes Nissan Armada Snow Patrol so special. Adding to the SUV’s own fully-boxed ladder frame, powerful V8, advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Snow Patrol treatment includes rugged 20×9-inch Cognito Series 61 wheels and 35 inch offroad tires, suspension lift kit from Pro Comp, a Smittybilt off-road bumper with grille protector bar and winch mount with 12,000-pound capacity, roof-mounted DR36 double row LED light bar with flood and spot capabilities, grille-mounted 5-inch LED round motorsports lights, and M-1A running boards/rock sliders.

The SUV also features some luxury interior goodies, such as leather-wrapped front seats with pearl color surfaces and cement color perforated inserts, cobalt color wings, contrasting cobalt stitching and Armada Snow Patrol logo seatback inserts . And of course, there is a special wrap for the exterior. Powering this car is a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC Endurance V8 mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

