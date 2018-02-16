/Serena Williams Is a Lincoln Navigator Ambassador

Female tennis stars are a favorite of car makers when it comes to getting a celebrity ambassador. They lend a certain class to the model they are paid to promote, and they appeal to both sexes, albeit for different reasons. For the 2018 Lincoln Navigator now Ford has enlisted the services of Serena Williams, and the pair seem to be the perfect match.

It is not like the new Navigator needs any push from any celebrity to sell. The SUV is flying out of the showroom faster than they can get them in. In fact, Ford had to expand their Kentucky plant by 25 percent just so that they can keep up with demand. But having Serena Williams in their corner was too good an opportunity to pass, seeing as she has a history with the Navigator. Serena’s first vehicle was a Navi, which she nicknamed “Ginger” for some reason.

Now the sophisticated new Lincoln Navigator is the perfect car for Williams as it reflects perfectly her personality as a successful athlete and businesswoman. The car provides Serena with the comfort, luxury and capabilities she needs, and makes her look good too, arriving at various social functions. The partnership includes a media campaign, as Lincoln serves up social media campaign beginning today as Williams prepares for the March 5 Indian Wells tennis tournament.

“I’ve always had a connection to the Navigator brand,” said Williams. “When I bought my first car, Ginger, it was my big step-up. I had a real luxury car now, it looked great and I felt safe. When the opportunity came to work with the Lincoln Navigator today, I was really excited because it brought me back to all of those moments I had in my first vehicle. For me, partnering with a brand like Navigator comes from a genuine place.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]