/2018 Dacia Duster Gets New Trim Levels in the UK

Boosting the appeal of their cheap SUV to the British customers, Dacia announced a number of revisions to the Duster range. These have mainly to do with equipment, and include the addition of two brand new trim levels to 2018 Dacia Duster range called Air and Nav+.

So while you are still able to get a Duster for as little as £9,495, it comes with pretty much nothing desirable. To have anything resembling a contemporary product you are going to have to pay £10,995 for the 2018 Dacia Duster Air, which comes with the following standard features: air conditioning, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 16-inch wheels, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, electric front windows, USB and AUX connection and front fog lights.

If you want to be fancy on a budget, then 2018 Dacia Duster Nav+is the one to go for. Staring at £13,095, this one boasts MediaNav Evolution (7-inch touchscreen multimedia system with satellite navigation), rear-parking sensors plus camera and 16-inch ‘Tyrol’ alloy wheels. It also features electric rear windows, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, on-board computer, leather steering wheel and ’Graphite’ cloth upholstery. The Nav+ also gets nicer engine choices including TCe 125 and 1.5 dCi 110 (priced from £15,495). Access and Air trim levels come with the 1.6 SCe 115 engine.

As before, you can specify the 2018 Duster with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, but the automatic six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) transmission is restricted to the NAV+ models with the 1.5 dCi engine.

