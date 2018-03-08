/2018 Nissan Juke Gets Interesting Upgrades

In an effort to give the Juke a fresh new look for 2018, Nissan has applied a heavy dose of makeup to the crossover’s face. The upgrade package for the 2018 Nissan Juke includes a bunch of cosmetic changes inside and out, and the addition of a new sound system.

On the styling front the 2018 Nissan Juke features a striking new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. These are complemented with colored front and rear bumper finishers, doors side sills and mirror caps, and depending on the trim level, with LED fog lamps, and 16 or 18 inch alloy wheels. The new model also comes with two new body colors: Vivid Blue and Chestnut Bronze.

As for the interior, 2018 Nissan Juke can be specified with two new personalisation colors of Energy Orange and Power Blue for central console, air vents, door inserts and seat upholstery, plus gloss black accents inherited from last year’s model. There is also a higher grade of leather on the steering wheel, plus improved visual clarity on the combimeter thanks to a new white-on-black information display. So the cabin should look and feel more premium in the new model.

Equipment-wise, the 2018 Juke does not get any special treatment save for a BOSE Personal audio system featuring two pioneering BOSE UltraNearfield speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest and six overall speakers that deliver a 360° listening experience.Nissan is so proud of custom-build segment, they have renamed the N-Connecta trim level the BOSE Personal Edition grade.

