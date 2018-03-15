/Mercedes X-Class Exy by Carlex Design – Offroad & Urban

You probably know Carlex Design as one of Europe’s top interior experts. Recently, though, they have become a fully-fledged tuner, dabbling in body kits and accessories. The Mercedes X-Class Exy is one of their latest and finest creations, available in two Urban and Offroad guises.

This is definitely one of the most thorough upgrade packages yet for the Mercedes pickup truck, especially in Offroad variant. The truck gets massively flared wheel arches by means of bolt-on extensions, new vented bonnet with scoop and front guard, revised bumper with winch and under body protection, LED lights on the roof, new skirts, and chunky offroad tires. Carlex says nothing about any technical modifications on the Mercedes X-Class Exy, save for raised suspension. As you would expect, the truck also boasts a completely reworked interior with top-notch leather and carbon fiber arranged in an artistic design.

As for the Mercedes X-Class Exy Urban, the emphasis here has been on luxurious style, especially inside the cabin. This one features a red and black theme inside the cabin with a treatment worthy of the most expensive sports cars. Styled leather covers the Recaro seats on the front as well as pretty much every other visible surface, except for those garnished with carbon fiber. The best part is the steering wheel which is made form a mix of leather and carbon and looks amazing. The exterior gets the same fender extensions as the Offroad model, but the bumpers and bonnet and other stuff are toned down.

Each one of these superb trucks are limited to 999 units and Carlex is accepting orders for them right now.

