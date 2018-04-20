/2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport Gets Advanced Safety Kit

The mid-year upgrade for the popular crossover Nissan Rogue Sport has given a significant safety tech upgrade. This version of the Rogue now comes as standard with Auto Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), plus Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), making it really hard to crash this thing.

Not that people won’t find a way to get into accidents in spite of all the tech. Still, the presence of all this gear should compensate for some of the inevitable human error. The addition of Automatic Emergency Braking to the Nissan Rogue Sport makes Nissan’s entire range equipped with this system as standard. Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra, they all have this system now, which is great because these cars are predominantly bought by families.

Offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, the 2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport comes with only one engine choice but three trim levels. The engine is a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, mated to a Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode. Spec up your car right, and you can end up with such nice features as RearView Monitor, Siri Eyes Free, NissanConnect, voice recognition, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI).

Rogue Sport Price List:

Rogue Sport S FWD $22,110 USD Rogue Sport SV FWD $23,740 USD Rogue Sport SL FWD $27,190 USD Rogue Sport S AWD $23,460 USD Rogue Sport SV AWD $25,090 USD Rogue Sport SL AWD $28,540 USD

