/2019 Corvette ZR1 Indianapolis 500 Pace Car Unveiled

No car in history has had more Indy 500 pace car gigs as the Corvette. So naturally when it came to choosing a version for the 102nd edition of the big race, Chevy picked the top dog – the 2019 Corvette ZR1. The 755 horsepower super car will be the fastest pace car Indianapolis 500 has ever seen.

The ‘Vette should also appeal to the typical Indy 500 fan aesthetically, what with its ginormous wing and large intakes. The car is an engineering marvel though, boasting a 6.2L supercharged V-8 (LT5) with 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. Though rear-wheel-drive and featuring a 8-speed single-clutch automatic, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reaching a top track speed of 212 mph.

The muscle/super car handles well too, thanks mainly to the ZTK Performance Package with its stanchion-mounted adjustable carbon-fiber high rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and performance suspension, but also Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo brakes, and large wheels and super wide tires, not to mention Traction Management and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential. The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Indy 500 pace car is standard save for the graphics package.

“Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “The ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Corvette ever made. It’s the perfect choice to pace ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]