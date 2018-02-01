/2019 Corvette ZR1 Sets Lap Record at Virginia International Raceway

It does not come as a surprise that the 2019 Corvette ZR1 in its first track outing has done an amazing thing. After all, this is a 755 horsepower supercar. It would have been a surprise if the car had gone around the Virginia International Raceway circuit not having set new lap record.

The time in which 2019 Corvette ZR1 completed a lap of the 4.1-mile Grand Course West at Virginia International Raceway was 2:37.25 which is a new record for production cars at this circuit. The car was in stock form save some necessary safety equipment such as harness bar and track seats with five-point harnesses. It relied for this record on its 755hp and 969Nm LT5 6.2L supercharged engine, its carbon fiber aero kit including an adjustable High Wing, sport suspension and brakes including Magnetic Ride Control tuning, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tires.

It is amazing that a car with such power and performance, which is on the par with some hypercars out there, costs from $119,995. Even if you add the ZTK Performance Package which makes the ZR1 even more track worthy, that will only cost an extra $2,995. But the problem is, 2019 Corvette ZR1 is not an elegant car. So the Ferraris and Porsches and Aston Martins out there have nothing to worry about.

“The Corvette ZR1’s lap record at VIR, arguably America’s most challenging road course, is a testament to its supercar status,” said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “On the racetrack, the ZR1 can compete with any supercar — at any price.”

